Williams murder trial set for July

WILMINGTON — A jury trial is scheduled for one of four suspects in a homicide case.

Joshua Lee Cordell Williams, 18, charged with murder, appeared in Clinton County Common Pleas Court on Monday via video conference from the Clinton County Jail. Judge John “Tim” Rudduck scheduled the four-day trial to begin on July 28.

According to court documents, the next hearing is scheduled for April 23, allowing time for Williams’ appointed defense counsel — Katherine Soto and Kirk McVay — to review the evidence. Katie Wilkin will represent the prosecution during the case.

Williams, along with Christian Terry, 22, Kevin Lane Noe Jr., 21, and Corey Ruffner, 22, are suspected of being involved in the shooting death of 23-year-old Layne Hall.

Court documents state that the victim and three suspects allegedly rode in a car together to meet someone at the Brownberry Apartments parking lot; soon after the four arrived, the person they were to meet — allegedly Williams — pulled up in a car, and shortly after that is when gunfire was heard.

Although court documents don’t allege that Terry, Noe or Ruffner purposely killed Hall, it alleges that if they had not taken part in initiating a robbery, the alleged murder would not have occurred.

Williams is suspected of directly causing Hall’s death. Moyer said during the indictment that the charge against Williams — unlike the charges against Terry, Noe and Ruffner — alleges the “purposeful killing of another” as a direct consequence of his own action.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

