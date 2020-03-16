3 county recorder candidates address community, agree to suspend campaigns

To the Clinton County Community:

Due to the State of Emergency of our county, our state and our nation as a result of COVID-19, we as candidates for the Republican nomination for Clinton County Recorder would like to address the issue of the March 17 Primary.

As the three of us have spoken, we have mutually agreed to suspend active campaigning until May 15 to allow each of us to respect social distancing amid our campaigning efforts. If you would like for your sign to be removed from your premises until May 15, please contact your candidate and we will happily remove it for you.

We would like to thank the Clinton County Board of Elections, its board, its staff and polling location employees for their diligent work during this unprecedented and uncertain time. Your steadfast commitment to your work, the process, and the citizens of this county is apparent and very much appreciated.

We would also like to thank the citizens of Clinton County for your support, your respect for us and each other, and your understanding of these events.

For the latest information regarding the election, please visit the Clinton County Board of Elections website at boe.ohio.gov/clinton/.

We wish you all well as we work through this together.

Kelly Hopkins

Jonathan McKay

Tanya Snarr