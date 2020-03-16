ODJFS provides common WARN number to speed processing of COVID-19-related unemployment benefits

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) is instructing Ohio employers planning layoffs or shutdowns as a result the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic to share the following mass lay-off number with their employees to speed the processing of unemployment benefits: 2000180.

The agency also is providing instructions for employers to share with their employees about how to apply for benefits.

“This measure will expedite the processing of benefits for individuals who lose their jobs as a result of the pandemic and allow them to receive their first benefit payments as quickly as possible,” said ODJFS Director Kimberly Hall. “We want to make sure all employers are aware of this number so that we can provide seamless service when processing claims.”

Ohioans can apply for unemployment online 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at unemployment.ohio.gov. It also is possible to file by phone at (877) OHIO-JOB (1-877-644-6562) or TTY at (888) 642-8203, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Employers with questions should email UCTech@jfs.ohio.gov.

For more information about COVID-19 in Ohio, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.