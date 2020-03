WILMINGTON — Per directive of Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and order from Gov. Mike DeWine, in-person voting for the March 17, Presidential Primary Election is suspended, according to the Clinton County Board of Elections.

The Board of Elections office is open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. to accept Absentee Ballots ONLY. There is no in-person voting at the Board of Elections.