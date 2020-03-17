Blanchester PD arrests 2 fugitives

BLANCHESTER — Police arrested two fugitives after they were stopped by an officer Monday evening, March 9.

Ptl. Ian Courtney was on patrol when he noticed a man and woman walk onto S. Wright St. from a wooded area, according to Police Chief Scott Reinbolt.

Ptl. Courtney stopped to talk to the two, and identified them as Richard Peaco, 36, and Lori Crawford, 35.

“Ptl. Courtney checked both through the FBI’s wanted person’s file, and learned that both were fugitives — Peaco was wanted by the Xenia Police Department for a traffic offense and was also wanted by the State of Kentucky on a nationwide arrest warrant for a parole violation,” said Reinbolt. “Crawford was wanted by the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for felony drug possession. Both were placed under arrest.

“When searched, hypodermic needles were found on both of them.”

He said Ptl. Courtney transported both to the Clinton County Jail to be held until they are extradited to the counties that issued their arrest warrants.

