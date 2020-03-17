We’re in this together: Be part of chamber’s ‘Locals Supporting Locals’ and win gift cards, special prizes

During this time of social distancing let’s remember our local businesses economy! So, to rally support we’re rolling out “Locals Supporting Local” contest via Facebook!

Here’s how to enter: Now through April 30, show us picture proof of how you are supporting local business! (Submit via Facebook or email.)

• Staying in? Photos can of local food you’ve had delivered or the item you purchased locally, etc.

• Going out? Snap a photo at a local restaurant picking up your carryout order, take a selfie at the gym, or in line at a store that is open, etc.

Rules: please only go into businesses if you are healthy and safe to do so… Photos of delivery, curbside pick up, or other means are great too!

1. Must make a purchase supporting a Clinton County establishment – make sure to name them (and tag if possible) in your post.

2. Facebook posts must tag Local First Clinton County: @localfirstcc .

3. Must be your own post and not in the comments of someone else’s… We need to be able to find it!

4. You may enter more than once but photos must be at/with/about a different location.

We will be collecting names of all individuals and will do a drawing at the end of each week until April 30.

Winners will receive gift cards to local businesses along with other special prizes!

