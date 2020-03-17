Small businesses can expect relief measure, says State Rep. Wilkin

Work is taking place to qualify Ohio for a small-business program to lighten the economic impact made upon small businesses due to coronavirus.

Ohio State Rep. Shane Wilkin (R-91st district), whose district includes Clinton County, said he wants the word to get out to the small business community that help is coming to those businesses, some of which will be shuttered due to the pandemic.

The Ohio Development Services Agency is working to submit necessary information to qualify the state of Ohio for the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Economic Injury Disaster Loan program. This program would enable small businesses impacted by COVID-19 to apply for low-interest loans up to $2 million.

Non-profit organizations are also eligible.

Small business owners who are impacted should email their contact information to BusinessHelp@Development.Ohio.Gov .

For more information, visit sba.gov/disaster, call SBA at 1-800-659-2955, or email the State at businesshelp@development.ohio.gov .

Small business owners should keep an eye out for updates that could help them lessen the economic effects upon their business, according to Wilkin.

Wilkin’s district includes all of Clinton, Highland and Pike Counties, and a part of Ross County.

Reach Gary Huffenberger at 937-556-5768.

Rep. Wilkin https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_f-Shane-Wilkin-prof-headshot.jpg Rep. Wilkin