Progression through demolition of structures on South Mulberry St.

WILMINGTON — The demolition is nearly complete as of Tuesday afternoon of the long-abandoned two-story building and single-story structure at 171 S. Mulberry St., next to the bike trail in downtown Wilmington.

The City of Wilmington had been working to have the structures torn down for quite awhile, and had filed a lawsuit in November 2019 in Clinton County Common Pleas Court.

A pretrial hearing had been set for March 26, 2020, but the owners recently received the demolition permit and the razing began last week.