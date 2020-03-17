CANstruction 2020 contest changed

Due to the nation’s response to COVID-19 (coronavirus), the local Rotary Club and the Clinton County Homeless Shelter have decided to modify CANstruction 2020. However, the need for food items at the Homeless Shelter remains critical, so while there are changes to the way this year’s contest looks, there is still a need for you to gather food.

This year’s winner will be the group or individual who collects the most cans and non-perishable food items.

If participants want to construct something, go for it but the judges will be looking for numbers only this year.

The judging date remains Friday, April 17 beginning at 3 p.m.

“Please get involved now and help replenish the food pantry’s shelves — the need is real and we are the folks who can make a difference!” stated a media release.

Call the Clinton County Homeless Shelter at 937-382-7058 by noon on Wednesday, April 15 to join the contest. Ask for Ginny or Amber.

Visit www.ClintonCountyHomelessShelter.com for more information.