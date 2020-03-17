East Clinton Schools lunch pick-up sites, times

Beginning on Tuesday, March 17, lunches will be distributed at Sabina Elementary and New Vienna Elementary only, beginning at noon until 1 p.m. weekdays. No meals will be served at the high school/middle school campus in Lees Creek.

Lunches will be “grab-and-go” style. They will also include breakfast supplies for the following day.

A child does not have to be present to receive a meal.

Meal program eligibility

Every child 18 and younger is entitled to, and welcome to, a meal. Whether or not the child is an East Clinton student and whether or not a child is of school age, they are welcome to a meal.

Please note that this is for all, regardless of whether the child qualifies for free or reduced meals or if they do not qualify.

“We highly encourage participation for every student,” stated the food services section of an East Clinton Local Schools COVID-19 Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) file on the district website.

Delivery

If you live outside the villages of New Vienna and Sabina and are unable to get to one of these lunch sites to pick up a meal and you would like a meal, or have more children than you can transport to a building, the East Clinton school district will be mobilizing its bus drivers to deliver meals.

In order for the meal to be delivered, you will need to email Mrs. Woodruff at anne.woodruff@eastclinton.org or call 937-584-7455. You’ll need to indicate the address, the name of your bus driver, and how many children you’ll be feeding.

East Clinton Local Schools are closed until at least Monday, April 13. The week of April 6 through 10 is the district’s originally scheduled spring break, and it is not deviating from that original calendar.

