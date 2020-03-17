Judge hands down jail terms, stiff fines

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between March 9, 2020 and March 13, 2020:

• Scott Hamilton, 37, of Clarksville, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from a receiving stolen property charge. An obstructing official business charge was dismissed.

• Lindsey Riehle, 34, of Clarksville, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from a receiving stolen property charge. An obstructing official business charge was dismissed.

• William Phillips, 60, of Blanchester, domestic violence, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Joshawa Ingram, 35, of Chesapeake, non-support of dependent, sentenced to 30 days in jail, assessed $135 court costs. Ingram shall forthwith begin paying his entire child support obligation. Sentencing stayed until April 17 at which time Ingram shall report to Clinton County Jail to begin serving his sentence.

• Ryan Campbell, 27, of disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail, assessed $135 court costs. Campbell must complete non-reporting probation.

• Raekell Howard, 19, of Wilmington, assault, sentenced to 90 days in jail (45 days suspended), assessed $135 court costs. Additional charges of resisting arrest and obstructing official business were dismissed.

• Lucas Snider, 39, of Milford, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (170 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from March 12, 2020 to March 11, 2021, fined $750, assessed $135 court costs. Snider may apply for driving privileges 15 days after sentencing. An “open container” charge was dismissed

• Chadwick Huff, 36, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. Huff must commit no similar offenses for two years and must complete non-reporting probation.

• Tucker Brown, 20, of Bowling Green, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Brown must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated.

• Ethan Morris, 28, resisting arrest, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. Morris must have no contact with the incident location. Additional charges of disorderly conduct and having an open container in a prohibited area were dismissed.

• Terry Miley, 28, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, driving under suspension-financial, fined $650, assessed $405 court costs. A traffic control device violation and a turn signal violation were dismissed. If Miley gets a valid license, the court will suspend $500 of fine.

• Lisa Fox, 29, of Hillsboro, hit-skip, marked lane violation, operator’s license suspended from March 10, 2020 to Sept. 10, 2020, fined $280, assessed $135 court costs. Driving privileges will be granted upon request.

• James Wilson, 22, of Dayton, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, railroad crossing violation, fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. A driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine charge was dismissed.

• Gage Worthington, 19, of Sabina, two counts of reckless operation, fined $30, assessed $270 court costs. The first count was waived by Worthington.

• Gerald Barrett, 35, of Sabina, two counts of disorderly conduct, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs.

• William Gingerich, 26, of Southington, going 96 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Gingerich.

• Michelle Chinn, 55, of Columbus, going 91 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs.

• Colton Oney, 24, of Chillicothe, going 107 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Oney.

