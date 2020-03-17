Clinton County announces current information regarding county offices, services and more

Clinton County Board of Commissioners wants to let our citizens know we have been actively engaged with our elected officials and our department heads to make sure we continue to deliver the best services we can given the situation.

We are blessed to have Pam Walker Bauer, MPH, RS as our Clinton County Health District Commissioner. She has a lot of knowledge in public health and has worked in many capacities during her career. She has an outstanding staff at her office on the front lines every day.

We are further blessed to have Thomas Breckel at the helm of the Clinton County Emergency Management Agency with his extensive years of military experience involving many major catastrophic situations. Between the two, they bring 50-plus years of experience in keep people healthy and safe.

For up-to-date information, we encourage you to follow Clinton County Health District on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. You can also get updates on Clinton County Emergency Management Agency’s Facebook page.

The courthouse is open and we have seen the traffic in the doors drop by 50%. We encourage citizens to resolve as much as possible via mail or call the office you have business with before you come.

The following offices have had changes in service:

• Clerk of Courts for Common Pleas has stopped processing passports and has requested that payments be made by mail or with a credit card by calling 937-382-2316.

• Judge John W. “Tim” Rudduck has urged citizens if they are not needed in attendance for court to remain home.

• Judge Chad L. Carey has also urged citizens that are not needed in attendance for court to remain home. Parties scheduled for cost review hearings may pay with credit card by calling 937-382-2391. All those with business with the court should be in contact with their respective attorneys before the hearing.

• Auditor’s Office will be handling dog license and vendor license requests online. Cigarette licenses by mail and deed transfers online and by appointment.

• Building and Zoning permits are available online and plans can be emailed, too. They will follow-up via email.

• Clinton County Veterans Service Office will not handle walk-ins. All services will be scheduled by appointment by calling 937-382-3233.

• The Treasurer’s Office is requesting that all payments be made by mail or online.

• Juvenile Court Services are suspending community service, mediations, and diversion meetings. Youth and parents are encouraged to call in to prior to coming to verify office visits.

The office of Clinton County Job and Family Services (CCJFS) has been busy too. We realize the staff in this office has had their work increase considerably. We can’t thank them enough for all the additional work they have handled with requests for Medicaid Benefits, SNAP, and TANF Cash. The OhioMeansJobs Clinton has been busy too; they have a few office changes we want the community to know:

• CCJFS requests you utilize the online application processes whenever possible. They respectfully discourage in-person interviews.

• CCJFS has asked that any applications or supporting documents be either mailed; faxed to 937-382-7039; or scan and email to Clinton_County_Family_Services@jfs.ohio.gov .

• The OhioMeansJobs offices has asked that you conduct business over the phone or by email at this time. Look for changes posted on the Clinton County OhioMeansJobs Facebook page.

We as elected officials want to make sure we are looking out for the best interests of our citizens and protecting our employees to ensure we can continue to provide outstanding services to this wonderful county.

As information develops that we need to get out to the citizens we will make press releases available to the Wilmington News Journal and other media outlets

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_cmykOFFICIAL-CLINTON-COUNTY-OHIO-SEAL-8.jpg