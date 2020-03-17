CMH implements zero visitor protocol and restricted access measures

WILMINGTON — As the situation regarding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to evolve, so does our hospital’s response.

In addition to measures we’ve taken — including restricting visitors, closing common areas, and adhering diligently to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines — Clinton Memorial Hospital is taking more precautionary steps to help ensure the safety of our patients, employees and visitors.

Effective immediately, no visitors will be allowed. We will be limiting entry points to our facility and screening everyone – employees and patients who enter the building.

The following provides additional detail about these safety measures:

• Visitor restrictions: There will be no visitors allowed at CMH with few exceptions. All exceptions will be approved on a case by case basis and only permit one well visitor in the following departments: OB, Pediatrics, End of Life, Surgery, Special Needs, and critically ill impending transfer.

• Limited entry points: Until otherwise notified, everyone entering the facility should come through Atrium Entrance or the Main Emergency Department Entrance. All other entry points will be closed until further notice.

• Screening process: All patients, visitors and staff entering the facility will be screened with questions regarding respiratory symptoms and travel history, per CDC recommendations. Patients with symptoms will immediately be provided masks and managed per CDC guidelines. Based on the screening, visitors may also be asked to take their temperature, speak further with someone, or come back at a later date. Screening will occur upon every entry.

We know that these increased precautions may seem concerning. We do not want to cause alarm – but we do want to send a clear message to our community that we are prepared, responding appropriately and are committed to protecting the well-being of our patients, visitors, employees and community.

These increased safety measures do NOT mean that you cannot access the hospital or your providers. Please seek medical care as needed.

And if you are concerned you may be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, call your provider in advance of going to his or her office. Of course, if you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911 or go to the emergency room.

Clinton Memorial Hospital values the trust our community places in us, and we appreciate your understanding as we shift our visitation policies during this time.

For details about our COVID-19 response, please visit https://www.cmhregional.com/coronavirus-covid-19-preparedness-information/ .

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_CMH-3.jpg