Blanchester police chief announces policies

In light of the National Emergency declaration by President Trump, the Blanchester Police Department will alter its operations as follows to limit the chance of exposure and spread of the COVID-19 virus:

Effective immediately, we will take reports over the phone for any crime that meets all of the following criteria:

A non-violent misdemeanor crime that is:

• Not occurring at the time of the call;

• And which has no crime scene to process or evidence to collect.

All other response to calls for service remain unchanged.

In addition, I have instructed our police personnel as follows:

“We are not abandoning the community and allowing chaos. Do not ignore obvious violations of the law that occur in front of you for fear of infection. Our duty to maintain peace in the community is not excused during this time. We all took an oath to uphold the law.”

