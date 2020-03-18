WCS ensuring good health and safety; ‘Grab and go’ lunches at 6 locations

WILMINGTON — Class may not be in session, but lunch will be ready for those in need.

Wilmington City Schools is offering ready-made lunches for students during the shutdown over the COVID-19 precautions.

Between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, the lunches can be picked up at six different locations: the horseshoe parking lot at Wilmington Middle School; Clinton County Job and Family Services parking lot; Denver Place Elementary’s bus parking lot; and the parking lots of the Bible Missionary Baptist Church, Port William United Methodist Church, and Martinsville United Methodist Church.

WCS Superintendent Mindy McCarty-Stewart told the News Journal they had multiple locations not only to comply with Gov. Mike DeWine’s guidelines and restrictions, but to also give families great access.

McCarty-Stewart advised they’ve also been following very strict guidelines when prepping the food.

“Only certain personnel can enter the prep, and everything is individually wrapped,” she said. “We already follow strict guidelines, we’re just putting another layer of extra precaution.”

The lunch services are similar to the summer lunch program the schools have, except it’s spread out and they’re providing cold lunches. A reason they aren’t making hot meals is to make it more “grab and go.”

If parents have any questions over the lunches or school-related questions, they should contact the district via email at this time. Emails for the personnel at the district office and respective schools can be found at wilmingtoncityschools.com/contact-directions .

“We want to make sure we spread the word and make sure other families in need know about the lunches,” she said. “And we hope they stay safe and healthy.”

Denver Place Elementary librarian Deborah Murphy hands lunches to arriving families on Wednesday. Wilmington City Schools (WCS) aide Debbie Christen, foreground, distributes free lunches and breakfasts Wednesday outside the Wilmington Middle School. After passing out sets of free lunch and breakfast to a family with Wilmington City Schools (WCS) students, from left WCS aides Kay Walt and Debbie Christen offer smiles to the recipients, too. Wilmington City Schools bus driver India Murphy, left, and Denver Place Elementary Assistant Principal Ryan Schalter get the pre-made lunch bags ready for students on Wednesday.

‘Grab and go’ lunches at 6 locations