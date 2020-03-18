Local Briefs: Asking for donations of PPE; other local news

Auto Title Office

closed Saturdays

WILMINGTON — Effective Saturday, March 21, the Clinton County Clerk of Courts’ Auto Title Office will be closed on Saturdays until further notice.

The Auto Title Office, located at 180 East Sugartree Street in Wilmington, will remain open Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience this may cause, during this unusual time in our country,” said Clinton County Clerk of Courts Cynthia “Cindy” R. Bailey.

Dentists, vets asked to

donate to County EMA

Due to the shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), Ohio Gov. DeWine and Director Amy Acton are calling on dentists and veterinarians to donate any PPE they have available. They have asked these dentists and vets to deliver this PPE to their County EMA (Emergency Management Agency) office.

If you have supplies you can part with, Clinton County officials ask that you deliver these to the Clinton County EMA office located inside the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office at 1645 Davids Drive, Wilmington. They ask that you call the EMA office at 937-382-6673 prior to delivering them.

W.I.L.L. spring

term cancelled

The spring session of W.I.L.L. (Wilmington Institute for Lifelong Learning) has been officially cancelled.

This is an outreach program to the community that Wilmington College started a decade ago.