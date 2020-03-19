UPDATED: Pilot killed in Warren County crash was Mason man

HARLAN Twp., Warren Co. (AP) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the circumstances surrounding a single-engine plane crash that occurred Wednesday at 10:47 p.m. in Harlan Township.

Troopers received a report that a Piper Cherokee Arrow, piloted by Elio Abiakel, 42, of Mason, had crashed into a wooded area off of Morrow-Rossburg Road near State Route 132. After arriving on scene, it was discovered that the aircraft, traveling from Oklahoma to an airport in Clermont County, had crashed.

The pilot was the only occupant on board and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Harlan Township Fire Department, and other surrounding agencies assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the National Transportation Safety Board.