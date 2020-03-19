Working together for others in Blanchester

BLANCHESTER — Many local residents are ensuring that Blanchester students are getting a good lunch during the extended break.

Lunches are being provided as an effort organized and run by local church and community members through “The Exchange” outreach program, according to school board member Jeremy Kaehler.

Sustaining the program is dependent upon donations from the community. The outreach is not part of the school lunch program, although the district is donating items that would have gone to waste if not used in the next few weeks, after the school board voted Monday night to do this.

“The district is pleased to assist by opening our doors for ‘The Exchange’ to store the food and prepare the lunches,” said Blanchester Local Schools Superintendent Dean Lynch.

To help serve or donate, go online to http://bit.ly/38YLC2E or email Feedkids2020@gmail.com .

Volunteers work to ensure that students in the Blanchester area get a good lunch. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_IMG_4032.jpg Volunteers work to ensure that students in the Blanchester area get a good lunch. Courtesy photos https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_IMG_4033.jpg Courtesy photos https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_IMG_4035.jpg Courtesy photos https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_IMG_4034.jpg Courtesy photos