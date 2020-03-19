111,000 Ohioans file for unemployment — this week

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services urges individuals to file their unemployment claims online, if possible, at unemployment.ohio.gov.

Ohioans without computer access should call 1-877-644-6562 (OHIO-JOB). Those without internet access or who have case-specific questions can call 1-877-644-6562 (OHIO-JOB) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. (The call center formerly was operational from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.)

Workers who lose their jobs as a result of the coronavirus can enter the mass-layoff number 2000180 on their applications. However, if affected individuals have already submitted claims without this number, they do not need to add it.

As a reminder, mass layoff notices are posted at jfs.ohio.gov/warn/current.stm .