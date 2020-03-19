MHRB: Help for mental health, addiction care during coronavirus crisis

For individuals in care for mental health and/or addiction, continuity of care is extremely important, especially in times of crisis.

The Mental Health Recovery Board Serving Warren & Clinton Counties wants you to know that we have plans in place to support the agencies we contract with for services to ensure they are available to clients and the public who may need them.

Our own office is open but we encourage anyone with business-related questions to call or email us. The office phone number is (513) 695-1695 and our general email is info@mhrbwcc.org.

Additionally, these are some important mental health & addiction resources available to help everyone:

• Local Crisis Hotline (877) 695-6333 (including Mobile Response Stabilization Services requests)

• Crisis Text Line text “4hope” to 741741

• Ohio MHAS Helpline (877) 275-6364

• Disaster Distress Line (800) 985-5990 or text “TalkWithUs” to 66746

Some agencies we contract with for services have also implemented operations plans during the crisis. Main phone numbers for each are listed here should you need to contact them about scheduled appointments or to arrange new services:

• Solutions all locations (513) 228-7800

• Talbert House, Wilmington (937) 414-2016

• New Housing Ohio (513) 554-4567

• Beech Acres Parenting Center, Lebanon (513) 231-6630

• Mental Health America of (513) 721-2910

NAMI of Southwest Ohio (513) 351-3500

Contact information will be updated as things change and evolve during this crisis.