Clinton County Sheriff’s reports

A township trustee and a woman both face alleged domestic violence charges.

Wilson Township Trustee Andrew Kenney, 59, and Lena Duffey, 26, were arrested by Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies when they responded to a domestic dispute report with a firearm at 10:30 p.m. on March 10. The alleged incident occurred at their residence on Sabina Road in Sabina.

According to the report, both had apparent minor injuries. Deputies say they collected a pistol, an empty shell case, and a broken pistol magazine as evidence.

Both were arraigned on March 12 and both entered not guilty pleas.

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 12:07 a.m. on March 11, deputies and emergency services responded to an overdose at a residence on U.S. 68 North in Liberty Township. A 32-year-old Pleasant Plain female was listed as a suspect. Deputies located a hypodermic syringe, and collected a plastic wrapper with an unknown powder substance and a clear pill capsule containing an unknown substance. No further details were listed.

• At 1:46 p.m. on March 11, a 34-year-old Clarksville female advised an acquaintance of hers took her beige 2002 Chrysler Sebring. The incident occurred at her residence on South 2nd Street in Clarksville.

• At 10:49 a.m. on March 11, an 89-year-old Sabina male reported the theft of his bolt-action .22 rifle from his residence on State Route 72 South in Sabina.

• At 8:23 a.m. on March 12, a 43-year-old Liberty Township male reported hunting equipment was stolen from his shed on State Route 350 West in Clarksville. The incident was caught on camera.

• At 4:31 a.m. on March 11, deputies received a report of a teenage female who (while suicidal, according to the report) snuck out of her residence in Union Township to meet with an adult acquaintance, consumed alcohol, and engaged in sex on the bike trail. An investigation is pending according to the report.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_CC-Sheriffs-Office-3.jpg