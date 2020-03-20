Local small businesses face unknowns; one urges, ‘Have patience, and be kind’

WILMINGTON — Cosmetologists become the latest locals who have to shut down temporarily.

Lorin Youngblood, the owner of Salon Mane on Main Street, had an initial reaction of, “Wow, this is getting pretty serious” to the COVID-19 limits and, like others, braved the grocery stores.

Then when Gov. Mike DeWine announced the closures of salons and barbershops, she was heartbroken, but figured it would happen eventually.

“I figured it was coming; we didn’t know when, but I was determined to stick it out until the end to be there for our clients when they need us most,” said Youngblood.

It’s also made Youngblood think about her work family and what this means for them.

“When you own a business, it doesn’t only affect you, but your employees and their families, and that’s when it really hurts. The unknown is what is so scary; I hate that I don’t have a plan or any answers for the near future,” she said.

In the meantime, she’s spending time with her family and focusing on their health. But she is thinking about the future of her shop.

“I will focus on a game plan for the salon when we are able to continue work and take online advanced education to take back to my clients,” she said.

In the meantime, she recommends doing one’s best during the time for small businesses.

“I encourage everyone to shop small businesses, they need it most right now. Buy a gift card. Have patience and be kind. This too shall pass,” she said.