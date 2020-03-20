Clinton County announces changes to municipal court during pandemic

Judge Mike Daugherty of Clinton County Municipal Court is taking steps to aid our community during the public health emergency. Hearings on most cases are being postponed.

Any person with a court date in March should call the Clerk at 937-382-8985 to find out if their court date has changed. Hearing notices can be delivered by email, and any person who calls should be prepared to give a working email address so they can promptly receive their new hearing notice.

If you do not have an email address, confirm your physical address and a paper notice can be mailed to you.

The courtroom is open to the public, but audiences will be limited to only the persons there for a specific case. After each hearing ends, the people in the gallery will be asked to leave before people enter for the next hearing.

Fine review hearings for March are all postponed until a later date. People with fine review hearings scheduled for March should contact the Clerk at 937-382-8985 for their new date and new hearing notice.

People on probation should contact their probation officer by phone prior to their next appointment date. Many people on probation can receive new instructions by telephone for case plan changes. These changes may include changes in reporting requirements.

The Court will accept electronic filings of new civil cases and come filings on traffic and criminal cases beginning next week.

More information is available at the court website www.clintonmunicourt.org .

