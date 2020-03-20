City of Wilmington: Major changes beginning Monday for everyone’s health/safety; includes limitations to transit program, suspending recycling

Stay updated and submit city requests by using the new SeeClickFix App. You can submit on your desktop or download the app to your iPhone or Android smartphone. Click the link to the webpage for more information: https://bit.ly/33xSenk

WILMINGTON — The City of Wilmington has been vigilantly monitoring the COVID-19 crisis and the guidance put out by the Ohio Department of Health and Governor Mike DeWine. The health and safety of our citizens, as well as our employees, are of utmost importance to us.

Mayor John Stanforth stated, “It is imperative that we continue to provide our services while ensuring we are doing all we can to preserve public health and follow the recommendations and requirements of Governor DeWine.”

Effective Monday, March 23, the City of Wilmington is initiating its minimum staffing operations plan to protect the citizens and its employees by practicing social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

Employees reporting to work are participating in active monitoring protocol under the advisement of the Ohio Department of Health and the Clinton County Health Department.

During this time, critical city services such as police, fire, utility plant operations, refuse collection, etc. will remain in operations. Adjustments to scheduling and establishing remote work locations have occurred to assist in maintaining city services while reducing disruptions to citizens.

Mayor Stanforth continued, “I understand the critical situations our citizens are in. It is imperative we continue to provide the services the citizens rely on. I am aware that these changes cause a disruption to our citizens, but I believe these changes will help keep our public safer.”

Outlined below are the delays and disruptions that will occur while the city is operating at a minimum staffing level.

City Administrator Marian Miller stated, “These plans are changing and we are adapting to the directives and recommendations of Governor DeWine. We will continue to update the public so we can continue to serve them. We appreciate the patience and understanding that the community has given us.”

Safety Service Director Brian Shidaker added, “We are in uncharted territory and these plans are evolving day to day.”

Mayor Stanforth continued, “Our hearts and thoughts go out to the people affected by this virus and we truly appreciate the first responders and healthcare workers on the front lines working hard to contain this pandemic.”

Auditor’s Office

• Open with minimum staffing.

• No in-person meetings or exchanges with the public at this time.

• All services can be obtained via phone or email at 937-382-6604 or driley@wilmingtonoh.org

Cemetery

• Open with minimum staffing.

• Services available for at-need grave sale and burial arrangements only.

• No public access to offices. All services can be obtained via phone or email at 937-382-2059 or sgcemetery@wilmingtonoh.org

Fire Department

• No disruption in service.

Human Resources

• Human Resources will be operating remotely.

• All HR services can be obtained via email or phone at HR@wilmingtonoh.org or 937-382-9094

• Applications for employment can be requested/obtained and submitted via email.

• Any scheduled civil service exam will be rescheduled. Notification will be sent directly to each applicant scheduled to test.

• BCI/FBI background checks will be unavailable during this time. This service will resume when Municipal Building returns to normal operations.

• General Liability Insurance questions or concerns can be answered via phone or HR email.

Law Director/Prosecutor Office

• No in-person meetings held with public at this time. Documents may be dropped off.

• Open for law enforcement, lawyers, and municipal court employees.

• Open to receive phone calls at 937-383-2067.

Maintenance & Repair:

• On call and dispatched as needed for urgent situations.

• Public may call Mayor’s office or Service Director’s office to utilize M&R dispatch.

Mayor’s Office

• Open with minimum staffing and alternating remote workers.

• No in-person meetings held with public at this time. Documents may be dropped off.

• All services can be obtained via phone or email at 937-382-5458 or mayor@wilmingtonoh.org.

• Please be patient, delays expected.

• All Community Room reservations cancelled until the Municipal building returns to normal operation. Refunds will be given.

Municipal Court

• Open for new arrests only. All cases currently scheduled will be rescheduled.

• Clerk of Courts office operating as normal.

Parks & Recreation

• Open with minimum staffing and alternating remote workers.

• No in-person meetings held with public at this time. Documents may be dropped off.

• Suspended group sports for 3 weeks.

Police Department/Emergency Dispatch

• No disruption in service.

Safety & Service Director’s Office

• Open with minimum staffing and alternating remote workers.

• No in-person meetings held with public at this time. Documents may be dropped off.

• All services can be obtained via phone or email at 937-382-6509 or publicservice@wilmingtonoh.org

• Please be patient, delays expected.

Sanitation

• Minimum staffing – supplemented with M&R if needed.

• Invoice customers only to prevent handling of cash.

• Suspended recycling program, bulk item pickup and brush pickup.

• To help keep sanitation workers safer, please ensure all trash is bagged within the receptacle.

Treasurer’s Office/Income Tax

• Open with minimum staffing

• No in-person meetings held with public at this time.

• Payments and tax returns may be submitted through:

— Mail: Income Tax Bureau P.O. Box 786 Wilmington, OH 45177

— Drop box inside the tax office(South Street door)

— Online payments, via the Income Tax page at www.wilmingtonoh.org

Assistance is still available via phone at 937-382-1880

Transit

• Will continue to follow ODOT’s guidance.

• Limited operating hours on Monday, Wednesday and Friday only from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• No front-seat passengers, effective immediately.

• Critical transport only — such as doctor appointments, pharmacy, and grocery stores.

Public Works

• Utility Billing closed to public and operate under minimum staffing.

Payments may be made through:

— Mail: Utility Billing Office, 69 N. South St. Wilmington, OH 45177

— Drop box just inside the City Hall South Street door

— Online, via the Utility Billing page at www.wilmingtonoh.org

• Assistance is still available via phone at 937- 382-5711

Sewer /Water

• Per Homeland Security Act of 2002 and Presidential Policy Directive-21, Water and Sewer Departments must maintain normal work schedule.

•Source Water Protection working remotely.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_Wilmington-new-logo-11.jpg

City of Wilmington