First State Bank donates for shelter

The spring soup fundraiser scheduled for Friday, March 20 to benefit the Clinton County Homeless Shelter was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Donations received from local fund raisers are crucial for daily operations. Since 2010, the soup fundraiser has generated an average of $2,100 to benefit the Clinton County Homeless Shelter.

On Friday, Scott Holmer and Joshua Martin, Banking Center Manager with First State Bank, delivered a check for $1,000 in support of the soup fundraiser.

“Thank you First State Bank, we are very grateful for this gift and appreciate the support from First State Bank,” said Denise Stryker, Executive Director, Clinton County Homeless Shelter.

If you would like to make a donation in support of the spring fundraiser, please contact the shelter at 937-382-7058 and ask for Denise or Amber or email ​denises@clintoncountyhomelessshelter.org ​.

Donations can be mailed to the Matrka Family House at 36 Gallup Street, Wilmington, OH 45177.

Thank you Clinton County for your support!

From left are: back, Scott Holmer and Joshua Martin; and, front, Denise Stryker, Executive Director, Clinton County Homeless Shelter.