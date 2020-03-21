BREAKING NEWS: Clinton County confirms first case of coronavirus

For the most up-to-date announcements and information on Clinton County regarding the pandemic, visit www.CovidCC.com .

WILMINGTON – The Clinton County Health District, Board of Health and County Commissioners announced a laboratory confirmed case of COVID-19 in Clinton County on Saturday morning.

This individual is in their 30s and currently isolated at home.

Out of respect for the patient’s privacy, no additional identifying information will be released. Clinton County Health District (CCHD) will monitor the patient during their isolation period.

CCHD will be in daily contact with this individual and in conjunction with our partners at the Ohio Department of Health (ODH). They are taking every precaution to stop the spread of this virus. CCHD is identifying close contacts of this confirmed case, all of whom will be advised to self-quarantine.

Close contacts may include family members, co-workers, medical providers and others.

Social distancing is one of the most important things we can do to help slow the spread of this virus. During this difficult time, remember that we all share the same goal of decreasing illness and death from COVID-19.

Please remember there are several things you can do during this time to take precautions to protect yourself, your family and friends:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; dry hands with a clean towel or allow to air dry.

• Use at least 60% alcohol-based hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available.

• Cover your mouth with a tissue or cough into your sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

• Avoid touching your eyes, noses, or mouth with unwashed hands.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Avoid contact with people who are sick. Stay at least 6 feet away from each other.

• Clean “high-touch” surfaces often. These include counters, tabletops, doorknobs, light switches, bathroom fixtures, toilets, phones, keyboards, desks, and tablets.

If you have additional questions, please call the ODH Coronavirus Disease 2019 call center at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH. This call center is open days a week from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. including weekends.

Please visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov for the most up-to-date information to stay informed of the ever-changing information. The ODH updates confirmed cases daily at 2 p.m. on their website at Coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Clinton County has created a response hub for local information and announcements at www.CovidCC.com.

“Preventing the spread of diseases is the cornerstone of public health, and it is what we do every day. We investigate communicable disease on a daily basis to protect the health of those who live, work and play in Clinton County,” said Pamela Walker Bauer, Health Commissioner.

