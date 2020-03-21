CM board meeting cancelled; will seek guidance from OSBA for future ones

The Clinton-Massie School Board meeting scheduled for Monday, March 23 at 7:30 p.m. in the high school gym is now canceled.

Board President Jeremy Lamb said, “We want to be consistent with the governor’s and president’s recommendations and mirror the behavior we expect from our community.”

The board is seeking guidance from the Ohio School Board Association on Monday to see if they can hold a virtual special meeting at a later date to vote on the bond issue and any other critical items on the agenda or things that come up in the meantime.

