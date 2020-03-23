Local Briefs: Playgrounds to close; more updates/cancellations

All playgrounds closing

Per Governor DeWine’s “Stay at Home” order issued Sunday, all playgrounds are closed effective at 11:59 p.m. Monday until April 6.

Parks and trails will remain open during this time but please stay off playground equipment. Be smart, be safe and stay at home.

County updates

Clinton County Board of Commissioners announces changes in response to Gov. Mike DeWine’s Stay at Home Order.

The courthouse will remain open for essential business during normal business hours. For Common Pleas Court filings, the clerks are accepting filings via fax at 937-383-3455. If you have questions for the Clerk of Courts, they can be reached at 937-382-2316.

All elected officials are in the process of structuring their staff to meet the needs of the community and comply with the governor’s order. They encourage you to call the office before you drive there to assist you in either filing paperwork or preparing you for your visit.

The Clinton County annex is closed to the public with appointments available for time-sensitive critical services.

Clark Twp. clean-up

Clinton County Solid Waste Management District has given a grant to the Trustees of Clark Township. The grant funds will be used to sponsor a community clean-up event.

The event will provide residents, free of charge, an opportunity to dispose of larger items that they are unable to do on their garbage pick-up. There are to be no tires, hazardous waste, electronics, batteries or appliances brought to this clean-up.

The residents of Clark Township may bring their items to the township building and place them in the dumpster on Cemetery Road in Martinsville.

The dumpster will be in place on March 27.

EC board meeting cancelled

East Clinton is cancelling its school board meeting for March 24 due to the current health emergency in the State of Ohio