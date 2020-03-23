WPD makes arrests on variety of incidents

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police arrested a 27-year-old male for alleged persistent disorderly conduct after police responded to an assault report on North Spring Street at 11:58 p.m. on March 11.

• Police arrested a 34-year-old female for alleged falsification after responding to a Rombach Avenue restaurant to serve a warrant at 7:08 p.m. on March 11.

• Police received a report of a rape. A Wilmington female is listed as the victim and a Fayetteville male was listed as a suspect. Police collected a sexual assault kit for evidence.

• At 6:37 a.m. on March 10, police took two juveniles into custody during an active burglary of a residence on Kelly Drive. According to the report, the suspects were actively removing a gun safe from a bedroom and had accessed the residence through a bedroom window. Both juveniles were placed in juvenile detention in Troy.

• At 1:05 p.m. on March 9, an 83-year-old male reported an air compressor was stolen from his resident on Prairie Avenue.

• At 10:12 p.m. on March 9, police responded to South Nelson Avenue on the report of a drunk male. Upon arrival, they located a 36-year-old male who was “extremely intoxicated.” The suspect advised he “thought people were under the trailer wanting to hurt him,” the report states. The suspect had called the police administration line seven times throughout the day. The suspect was advised to only contact the police if he needed help or it was an emergency. The suspect’s father advised his son had severe mental issues which is well known by WPD. The suspect was led to his bedroom and the father shut his door. Nothing further was done.

• At 9:59 a.m. on March 10, a 34-year-old male reported someone had gone through his vehicle at his High Street residence. “Other property type” was what was listed as stolen in the report.

• At 3:54 p.m. on March 10, a 56-year-old male reported someone stole his daughter’s phone while at his Linhof Road residence.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_WPD-Badge-5.jpg