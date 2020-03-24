Community Action continues providing services

With several employees working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, Clinton County Community Action staff has continued to serve their clients.

Head Start staff delivered meal packages to the Head Start Children, homemakers continued to provide service to seniors, drivers continued to provide transportation to dialysis and adult daycare and meals were still delivered to seniors.

Not only did the seniors receive their services, they also made a connection with another individual making sure they were well.

According to Jane Newkirk, Community Action manages 178 units of senior housing and each resident was contacted via phone to make sure they were doing well through this period. She stated that the Community Action staff has gone above and beyond this week making sure Clinton County residents, both young and old have received their services.

