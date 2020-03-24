Blan PD seeks more info from state

BLANCHESTER — The police department has received calls from citizens complaining of their fellow citizens violating the governor’s orders with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At this point I remain unsure how we are expected to enforce those orders without violating the Constitutional rights of our citizens,” said Police Chief Scott Reinbolt.

“The police are empowered to enforce Ohio’s criminal statutes. Since the governor’s orders are not criminal statutes, I’m unsure how we are expected to enforce them. I have sought information on that point from various sources at the state and federal level to no avail.

“This morning (Tuesday) I have written our Village Solicitor and the Clinton County Health Director asking for specific guidance or, in the alternative, asking them to encourage the governor to issue specific guidance to Ohio’s law enforcement community.

“Until that guidance is received, we ask everyone to voluntarily follow the governor’s orders. However, until that guidance is received, with due respect to Gov. DeWine, I am at a loss as to what action we are expected to take to enforce his orders.”

