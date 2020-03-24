Clinton County Sheriff’s Office gives updates on 911 calls, patrols and responses

Regarding 911 communications, please only call 911 in a true emergency. If you are concerned you have symptoms of COVID-19 and/or think you may need to be tested, it is recommended that you call your doctor, or the Ohio Department of Health hotline at 1-833-427-5634 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

When calling 911 for an emergency, our dispatchers are trained to ask medical questions. However, if you have been told by a medical professional or know you have been with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, please tell the 911 operator immediately so that our first responders can protect themselves upon arrival.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to patrol our communities. With schools closed, increased traffic to essential busineses, as well as the increased concerns of residents over COVID-19, we will remain visible and available to our residents to respond to any concerns or issues.

Our patrol response to non-emergency calls will change since we will be making phone calls to area residents for such non-emergency calls. This permits our deputies to be more available to respond to emergency situations.

Any questions you may have concerning COVID-19 should be directed to the Ohio Department of Health Hotline at 1-833-427-5634. Hotline operation hours are 7 days a week from 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

