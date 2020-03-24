Blanchester PD: Man charged with assault

BLANCHESTER —A man was was arrested and faces two charges after a domestic incident Monday, according to Blanchester police.

At around 4:30 p.m. police were called to 111 S. Supinger St. regarding an assault, stated Police Chief Scott Reinbolt.

”Ptl. Ian Courtney arrived to find numerous people standing in front of the house and two cars leaving,” said Reinbolt. “He called for assistance from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, and in the meantime was able to stop both cars.

“Sgt. Josh Smith from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office arrived and Ptl. Courtney interviewed numerous witnesses,” Reinbolt said. “He determined that Lisa Dean, age 40, of Goshen, was at 111 S. Supinger with a male companion when her boyfriend, Ryan Hickey, arrived at the home. Hickey entered the home, which is the residence of Jonathan Smith, age 27, without permission in order to retrieve his girlfriend, who was intoxicated.

“Hickey assaulted Smith, left the house with Dean, then went back into the house to extend apologies to Smith and some houseguests.” During the fracas a concerned neighbor phoned police, Reinbolt said.

Ptl. Courtney arrested Hickey, 42, of Goshen, for alleged assault and aggravated trespass. “Sgt. Smith transported him to the Clinton County Jail, and we are grateful for his assistance,” said Reinbolt.

Hickey will answer the misdemeanor charges in the Clinton County Municipal Court.

