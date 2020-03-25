Carry-in, carry-out service for your pets

WILMINGTON — The staff at Orchard Veterinary Care at Orchard Road and US 68 has been doing everything possible to care for pets, as well as for the health of their staff and their customers.
They ask human customers to stay in their vehicles when possible and staffers come out and get the pets, take them inside and care for them, and then return them to the vehicle.
The staff at Orchard Veterinary Care at Orchard Road and US 68 has been doing everything possible to care for pets, as well as for the health of their staff and their customers. They ask human customers to stay in their vehicles when possible and staffers come out and get the pets, take them inside and care for them, and then return them to the vehicle.