East Clinton community pitching in

East Clinton Local Schools staff members have continued to work hard during the state-mandated shutdown to keep our kids fed, offering free breakfast and lunch to anyone 18 years old or younger.

Lunches are currently being served at Sabina Elementary and New Vienna Elementary from noon-1 p.m. Monday through Friday, with about 315 students being served daily — about 25 percent of our student population.

We would love to see more smiling Astro students show up to grab their free lunch!

Thanks to the transportation department, meals can also be delivered to those who cannot get to the school.

East Clinton Local would like extend a big “Astro Thank You” to all of the staff members who have kept the kitchens operational and our students fed!

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_ec-6.jpg Courtesy photos | Steven Sodini https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_ec-1.jpg Courtesy photos | Steven Sodini https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_ec-2.jpg Courtesy photos | Steven Sodini https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_ec-4.jpg Courtesy photos | Steven Sodini https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_ec-5.jpg Courtesy photos | Steven Sodini https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_ec-3.jpg Courtesy photos | Steven Sodini

Staff supplies meals for district’s youth