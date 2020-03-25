WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution Wednesday honoring Chester Wilson, who died March 21, just five days short of his 98th birthday.

The lifelong resident of Blanchester and Westboro was a World War II veteran, earning a Purple Heart and Bronze Star in the Normandy Campaign.

He served his community, his county and his country in many ways during his life, from his volunteer work with veterans to doing whatever he could for his community.

Due to the current health concerns linked with COVID-19, the family will be holding private services at this time, with a live stream beginning at 12:55 p.m. Thursday, March 26 on Chester’s Memorial Page at www.tuftsschildmeyer.com .

A larger memorial service will be held at a later date.

Clinton County Commissioners, from left, Kerry Steed, Brenda Woods and Mike McCarty with the resolution honoring the late Chester Wilson. The resolution commemorating the long, distinguished life of service of Chester Wilson.