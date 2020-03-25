Arrests reported by CCSO

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 32-year-old Martinsville male for allegedly resisting arrest and criminal trespass at a Marion Township residence at 7:55 a.m. on March 13. According to the report, the suspect was found trespassing on private property; when asked the leave the suspect refused. When deputies attempted to arrest, the suspect resisted.

• Deputies arrested a 28-year-old Cuba male for allegedly carrying a concealed weapon while on patrol on Cuba Road. The suspect was found near a closed business and was found to be carrying a .22-caliber handgun in his pocket. An Altoids can with marijuana was also seized as evidence.

• At 12:44 a.m. on March 16, a 35-year-old Washington Township female reported an acquaintance sent texts to her and she felt threatened. A temporary protection order is in place.

• At 10:11 a.m. on March 13, a 49-year-old Wilmington male reported multiple tools were stolen from the 2800 block of State Route 730 in Union Township.

• At 8:41 a.m. on March 17, a business on Railroad Road in Midland reported a company truck was stolen from them.

• At 3:26 p.m. on March 13, a 37-year-old Lynchburg male reported his 16-foot black car trailer was stolen the 200 block of School Road in Wilmington, Green Township. It was believed to have been stolen between March 2 and 13.

• At 11:54 a.m. on March 12, deputies received a report that a company from Norwalk reported two concrete saws were stolen from around West Main Street and North 2nd Street in Clarksville.

