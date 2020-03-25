Judge sentences jail, fines for impaired drivers

WILMINGTON — A Greenfield resident was found guilty of vehicular homicide.

Chelsy Mick, 24, was found guilty after entering a no contest plea on March 17 in Clinton County Municipal Court.

The charge stemmed from a two-vehicle crash on State Route 72 between Carter and Sabina Roads in October. The crash resulted in the death of 41-year-old Jeffrey Tisdale of Hillsboro, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Wilmington State Highway Patrol, Mick was driving southbound on SR 72 when her vehicle traveled left of center and struck Tisdale’s vehicle.

Mick was transported to the James Medical Center with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

The state patrol indicated both were wearing seat belts, and drugs and/or alcohol were not suspected to be involved.

The sentencing has been stayed until further notice.

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between March 16, 2020 and March 20, 2020:

• Dylan Payne, 27, of Xenia, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail, operator’s license suspended from March 18, 2020 to March 17, 2021, fined $1,075, assessed $135 court costs. Payne must take part in supervised probation. Driving privileges granted when Payne is otherwise valid. Additional charges of driving under suspension-financial, driving under suspension-financial, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, and failure to control were dismissed.

• Porter Kilmer, 36, of Lynchburg, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail, operator’s license suspended from March 19, 2020 to March 18, 2021, fined $1,075, assessed $135 court costs. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective April 3. Additional charges of a stop sign-bus violation, driving under suspension-financial, marijuana possession, drug possession, drug paraphernalia, and an additional O.V.I. charge were dismissed.

• Caled Embree, 20, of Wilmington, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail, fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. Embree must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine and vacate ALS. An O.V.I.-low breathalyzer and a tag/sticker violation were dismissed.

• Lane Clifton, 20, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from March 19, 2020 to March 18, 2021, fined $1,075, assessed $135 court costs. Clifton must take part in supervised probation. Driving privileges granted effective April 6. A marked lanes violation was dismissed.

• Milton Burrier, 79, of Hillsboro, disorderly conduct, fined $25, assessed $135 court costs.

• Kearra Redmon, 25, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs.

• Daulton Wilson, 19, of Sabina, marijuana possession, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs. The drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed.

• Raven Fitzpatrick, 26, of Seminole, Fla., drug possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Fitzpatrick.

• Steven Cox, 24, of Cincinnati, marijuana possession, going 45 in a 35 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $270 court costs. The cases were waived by Cox.

• Brook Britain, 20, of New Vienna, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Britain.

• Dillon Hedge, 24, of Blanchester, drug paraphernalia, marijuana possession, fined $200, assessed $270 court costs. The cases were waived by Hedge.

• Bryan Osorio, 24, of Columbus, going 92 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $160 court costs. The case was waived Osorio.

• Jajuan Turrentine, 41, of Murfreesboro, Tenn., going 92 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Turrentine.

• Michael Fahey, 33, of Tallahassee, Fla., going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Fahey.

• Samantha Parker, 2o, of Tustin, going 91 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Tustin.

