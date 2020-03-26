Throwback Thursday: The Big Onion

These are some highlights from the News Journal on March 26, 1959:

National headlines

• ‘Space Capsule Dummies Pass Initial Tests’

“WASHINGTON (AP) — Dummy space capsules the size of those that someday may carry American spacemen into orbit have been dropped into the ocean from high-flying planes and recovered intact, scientists reported today. The tapered, cone-like capsules weighed more than a ton.”

• ‘Four-in-One Vaccine To Be Available Soon’

“WASHINGTON (AP) — A new four-in-one vaccine designed to provide immunization against polio, diphtheria, whooping cough and tetanus is going on the market soon. A Public Health Service spokesman said Wednesday night that is has been cleared for use. Merck, Sharpe & Dohme of Philadelphia and Parke, Davis & Co. of Detroit have been licensed to manufacture and sell it.”

Locally

• Workmen were pictured completing “the second floor of a three-story SAC dormitory at Clinton County Air Force Base. Two dormitories are being built, each to house 200 men, near the base dining hall.”

• A full-page ad stated a “Gala Spring Opening This Friday Nite” was set for the Wilmington Drive-In Theater located at North Lincoln/Port William Pike with “3 Outstanding Features”: Pat Boone in “Mardi Gras”, Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis in “Scared Stiff” and Joel McCrea in “Fort Massacre” — as well as “Always Two Color Cartoons.”

• “Miss Clara Peelle reviewed “Norman Vincent Peale, Minister to Millions” by Arthur Gordon at a meeting of the Conversation Club for which Mrs. Clifton J. Warren was hostess.” The next meeting was set for the home of Mrs. Robert Skimming, president.

• New officers assumed their posts at a Clinton County Guild to Infirmary and Nursing Homes meeting: President Mrs. Curtis Truesdell, First Vice President Mrs. John Taylor, Second Vice President Mrs. Anson Cook, Recording Secretary Mrs. Gene Cronenwett, Corresponding Secretary Mrs. Walter Gammon and Treasurer Mrs. Charles Gallagher. Co-hostesses were Mrs. Gallagher and Mrs. Tom Hebert. Project chairman was Mrs. Tom Sprinkle.

• The Van Del Tearoom at 819 Rombach Ave. advertised “Serving Easter Dinner from 12 Noon To 3 p.m. Would Appreciate Your Reservation Early. Phone FU 2-2629.” An ad below it read, “While downtown doing your Easter shopping, stop in for a snack or a hearty dinner. Open all day Sunday. Cora’s Dining Room, Across From the Courthouse.”

• The Kenton Charcoal Burners 4-H Club met at the residence of Mrs. Clarke Walker. Officers elected were Rita Georges, Geraldine Georges, Marcia Milner, Linda Woodmansee, Larry Fisher, P.R. Luttrell, Karen Gullett, Bob Walker and Anne Moore. Advisors were Mrs. Walker and Mrs. Bruce Taylor.

This photo simply states that it is "The Big Onion at Kluck's Crossing." Can you tell us more? Share it at info@wnewsj.com. The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society.