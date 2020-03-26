Community egg hunt postponed; library still has much to offer online

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Public Library has postponed the community egg hunt that had been scheduled for April 4 in Galvin Park, but there are plans to re-create the event when it becomes possible.

“We do hope to have the event at some later date this year,” said Joe Kneueven, library director.“I know how much fun it is for the children, and, frankly, the adults as well. And I think we will all be in need of something fun to do when we get past this current moment.”

Like so many places, the Wilmington and Clinton-Massie library buildings are currently closed. All in-person services, programs, meeting-room usage, and other events have been canceled until further notice.

“We are asking that anyone who has checked out books, DVDs, et cetera, to hang on to them for now. No one will be charged fines,” Knueven said.

However, the library still has a wealth of material freely available online.

“We have videos that can be downloaded or streamed via the Hoopla and Kanopy apps, as well as audiobooks and e-books from the Ohio Digital Library,” Knueven said.

In addition to the library’s regular offerings, there are new online services available from Tumblebooks, a combination of different resources that can be accessed from a computer or mobile device: a selection of audiobooks and romance readers for adults; books geared toward teens; and illustrated readers and math books for elementary-age children.

“We hope to have these available through links on our website by this weekend” Knueven said. The library’s website is at http://www.wilmington.lib.oh.us.

If you do not have a library card or are having trouble accessing any of these resources, please email the library at info@wilmington.lib.oh.us.

Library still has much to offer online