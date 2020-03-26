Let’s make art together — separately; do your part for art, for free

WILMINGTON — Art House Studios is organizing a community-wide, free art project featuring origami cranes.

This project — chosen because of the crane’s symbol of hope and healing during challenging times — began earlier this week.

Art House is providing all of the supplies for this project at no cost. Each packet, delivered to your porch, includes 6×6 origami paper and instructions.

Once complete, the cranes will be returned to Art House and assembled. Art House will display the community contributions at an event celebrating their move to Sugartree Street this spring.

Their goal is to display 1,000 folded cranes.

Members of the community are encouraged to contact Art House to request a free packet; requests can be made via email at arthouse937@gmail.com or by phone at 937-751-4535.

The Art House, with a planned opening this spring on Sugartree St., has free materials available for community members to join the project. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_art-project.jpg The Art House, with a planned opening this spring on Sugartree St., has free materials available for community members to join the project. Courtesy photos https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_Screenshot-130-.jpg Courtesy photos https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_Screenshot-131-.jpg Courtesy photos The Art House, with a planned opening this spring on Sugartree St., has free materials available for community members to join the project. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_Screenshot-129-.jpg The Art House, with a planned opening this spring on Sugartree St., has free materials available for community members to join the project. Courtesy photos

Do your part for art, all for free