Brooke Beam earns AgGrad 30 Under 30 honor

On National Ag Day, AgGrad announced winners of the first ever AgGrad 30 Under 30 Awards, a program created to celebrate the young professionals shaping the future of agriculture.

Eighteen judges selected winners from peer and self-nominations based on contributions in their career, community and the industry at large. Winners will be featured on AgGrad’s social media channels and in a special print and online publication.

“From driving change within their local U.S.-based communities to supporting farmers and educators across the globe, the future is now with these incredible nominees!” said Renée Vassilos, Director of Agriculture Innovation at The Nature Conservancy, and AgGrad 30 Under 30 Judge

Dr. Brooke Beam, from Sabina, is one of those recognized.

Dr. Beam serves as the Ohio State University Extension educator for Agriculture and Natural Resources/Community Development in Highland County. As an Extension educator, Beam coordinates the Leadership Highland program, developed the Germinate International Film Fest, and teaches a variety of agriculture-related programming.

Beam’s research focuses on the representation of the agricultural industry’s representation in mass media, and the utilization of film and virtual reality as an educational tool for agricultural topics.

In addition to her role as an Extension educator, Beam owns and operates her own farm in Clinton County.

Beam received her Ph.D. at The Ohio State University and attended East Clinton High School.

She is an active member of the Hillsboro Rotary Club, National Association of County Agricultural Agents, National Association of Community Development Extension Professionals, Ohio Farm Bureau, and serves as a board member of Energize Clinton County.

Recipients of this award find the recognition both personally and professionally rewarding. AgGrad 30 Under 30 is bringing together the brightest minds and future leaders of agriculture together to collaborate and advance the industry as a whole.

“It is an honor to be included in the 2020 class of AgGrad’s 30 Under 30,” said Beam.

“These 30 individuals are at the forefront of agriculture and will one day be the leaders in agribusiness, innovation and technology, education and advocacy, entrepreneurship, sustainability and production,” says AgGrad Founder Tim Hammerich.

AgGrad was established in 2015 with the mission of “helping young professionals find their place in modern agriculture.” The company accomplishes this mission by providing blog posts, career profiles, job postings, “AgGrad Live” (a video program), and a weekly podcast called the “Future of Agriculture.” All is provided at zero cost to students and young professionals and supported by participating agribusinesses.

For more information or to receive the AgGrad 30 Under 30 publication, visit 30under30.ag.

Beam https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_Brooke-Beam.jpeg Beam