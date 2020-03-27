US House passes $2T CARES Act; DeWine signs bill for Ohioans

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 197 during his daily televised press briefing Friday.

“This bill waives regulations on schools, teachers, and students around requirements that formerly had to happen in person; ensures that state and local governments operate, but safely and in full transparency for the public; extends income tax deadline; and much more,” according to DeWine.

Of the bill, U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio) said by phone to DeWine, “This will help keep people at work. It helps those who have lost their jobs. It also, maybe most importantly, provides significant funding for our hospitals/healthcare providers to make sure we are dealing with COVID-19 in the right way.

“Obviously COVID-19 is posing unprecedented challenges. The house just passed unprecedented legislation — it is the rescue passage. It is almost 2 trillion dollars.”

As of 2 p.m. Friday Ohio reported 1,137 confirmed cases, with 107 ICU admissions, 276 hospitalizations and 19 deaths.

Assist for all

On Friday the U.S. House of Representatives passed the aforementioned Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers (R-15th District) said, “The impact of this pandemic is unprecedented and as such, requires unprecedented action. That is what the House did today in passing the CARES Act.

“This bill gives desperately needed personal protective equipment to those health care workers and first responders on the front lines of combating this crisis, supports our small businesses through additional loans and grants to make payroll, and takes care of families in Ohio and across the nation with direct payments and unemployment insurance.

Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen the best of humanity. Ohioans are looking out for their neighbors and finding new and creative ways to support their communities; everyone is stepping up to do their part. In passing this bill, Congress is doing our part, and I was proud to vote in favor of it.”

