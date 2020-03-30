Ohio lawmakers to president: Approve disaster declaration for state

CINCINNATI – U.S. Senators Rob Portman (R-OH) and Sherrod Brown (D-OH), along with the entire Ohio delegation in the House of Representatives, sent a letter urging President Trump to act swiftly on Governor Mike DeWine’s request for approval of a major disaster declaration for the state of Ohio in response to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

This request will open a new funding resource through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help the state respond, according to a news release from the offices of Portman and Brown.

“COVID-19 has created significant and unprecedented challenges for state and local governments, businesses, individuals, and families in Ohio. The State and local governments do not have the capacity to sufficiently respond to this major disaster, and therefore, additional Federal assistance is necessary to supplement response and recovery efforts,” wrote the delegation.

“We fully support Governor DeWine’s request, and urge your prompt consideration.”

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_Ohio-seal-29.jpg