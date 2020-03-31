ODOT roadwork this week in Clinton County

Traffic advisory for road work

Through the week ending April 4, the following traffic advisory includes restrictions and/or short-term closures for scheduled maintenance projects on the state highway system in ODOT District 8.

All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

In Clinton County:

• Culvert replacement on SR 350 at TR 242 (Hildebrant Road).

• Pavement repair on US 68, between the Brown County line and Midland; on SR 134, from the Highland County line to Farmers Road and from SR 350 to Davids Road at Wilmington; and on SR 350, from the Warren County line to SR 73.

• Tree cutting and brush chipping on US 22 from the Warren County line to Wilmington, and on SR 730, between SR 133 and SR 350.

• Ditching on SR 28, between CR 62 (Tar Pike Road) and the village of Midland.

• Litter pickup and sign maintenance at various locations throughout the county.

Canned goods dropoff, pickup site

SABINA — In response to the COVID-19 health emergency and its economic fallout, a utility trailer has been set up in the parking lot at Engine House Pizza Station 2, located at 416 East Washington Street (Routes 22/3) in Sabina. It is for bringing canned goods for others, or if you or your family are in need, those donated items are there for you to take.

The trailer has a roof covering to protect the canned goods from rain.

PERI meetings cancelled

The local bi-monthly meetings of the Public Employee Retirees Inc. (PERI) are cancelled until further notice.