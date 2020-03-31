Spreading an infectious message from Sabina

SABINA — Samantha Marconet attributes a window-decal project to her brain constantly being in over-drive.

“Last week I called my friend Kristin Bosier and said, ‘Hey I have an idea!’ What if we made these decals that said ‘We’re in this together!’, and put it out there that they are free and we just ask for donations so we can send food to hospitals, first responders, nursing homes, et cetera,” Marconet said.

Kristin was all for it.

“She always goes along with my crazy/new ideas,” explained Marconet.

Marconet was asked what moved her to take on the project.

“Kristin and I are all about helping people in need and always just trying to add a smile to faces. I guess you can say that we have really big hearts and we just want to spread love and kindness. That is just what we do!” she remarked.

“Especially with everything that is going on right now we just wanted to put it out there that ‘We’re in this together!’,” Marconet added.

They didn’t expect the window decals to take off like they have. They’ve got decals going out to many states and have made 450 as of Monday and believe that number will continue to grow.

Sabina Mayor Jim Mongold said, “These two ladies are a perfect example of how folks should be in times like this. They are the kind of people I’ve known all my life, and they make me proud to be a citizen of this village.”

One way to get a decal is from a basket on Marconet’s front porch at 144 West Elm Street in Sabina. It’s a brick house with a large peace sign on the front porch. The decals are inside sealed baggies. The voluntary donation bucket — which she sterilizes often for the protection of people using it — is a locking black mailbox beside the front door.

There’s also a public group Facebook page called We’re in this TOGETHER . Go to www.facebook.com/groups/695718247834684/ where you can message your address to her. The window decals are free but if you would like to give a donation Marconet has Venmo or PayPal or you can mail a check (Sabina’s zip code is 45169).

The Facebook page has a video posted March 26 on how to apply the decal to home or car windows.

Gary Huffenberger can be reached at 937-556-5768.

These window decals began showing up last week on front doors or car windows in Sabina and beyond. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_decals_p.jpg These window decals began showing up last week on front doors or car windows in Sabina and beyond. Gary Huffenberger ghuffenberger@wnewsj.com