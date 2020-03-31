Info for prospective WCS kindergarten parents

For parents of prospective Wilmington City School kindergarten students who have not been able to pick up a kindergarten 2020-21 enrollment information packet, WCS will send digital packets on request.

Parents can submit the online form available at wilmingtoncityschools.com/kindergarten and they will be emailed the packet.

If parents have questions, they are encouraged to call 937-382-1641 and leave a voicemail with their name and phone number. Staff members are monitoring voicemail remotely and will respond as quickly as possible.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_Wilmington-City-Schools-3.jpg