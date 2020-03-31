Judge sentences man to long jail term

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between March 16, 2020 and March 20, 2020:

• Justin Short, 37, of New Vienna, three counts of aggravated menacing, sentenced to 540 days in jail, fined $3,000, assessed $405 court costs.

• Dreema Glispie, 32, resisting arrest, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. A drug instrument possession charge was dismissed.

• Justin Blackburn, 28, of Midland, theft, sentenced to 27 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Fred McDaniel, 51, of Wilmington, trespassing, assessed $135 court costs.

• Anthony Eldridge, 46, of Hillsboro, drug paraphernalia, seat belt violation, fined $60, assessed $270 court costs. A marijuana possession charge was dismissed. The seat belt violation case was waived.

• Jeremy Smith, 29, of Blanchester, going 91 in a 55 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Smith.

• Lorenzo Calvillo, 33, of Columbus, going 105 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $75, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Calvillo.

