Troopers team up with school staffs for good health

WILMINGTON – The Ohio State Highway Patrol Wilmington Post has used this pandemic and the subsequent Stay at Home order to help engage with and support their community as it finds a way to feed students.

Troopers and dispatchers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Wilmington Post have been assisting at Wilmington City Schools’ meal distribution sites at the parking lots of Clinton County Job and Family Services in Wilmington and of the Martinsville United Methodist Church.

These troopers and dispatchers help on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and help distribute meals. Please note that student lunches are available for every Wilmington City Schools student, regardless of income or age.

Wilmington Patrol Post personnel assist with the meal distribution and traffic control as needed.

Troopers will also be assisting in the same role at the Clinton-Massie Middle School on Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

While assisting the community, the Wilmington Post is reminding motorists and families of the importance of following Center of Disease Control and Prevention and Ohio Department of Heath guidelines to help slow and potentially stop the spread of COVID-19.

Troopers punctuate their willingness to help their communities by reminding them that they are still out responding to calls for service.

“We want the motorists in Clinton, Fayette, and Highland Counties to know that we’re still out here helping people like we always have,” said Lt. Stan Jordan, Wilmington Post Commander. “We’re still handling crashes, slowing drivers down, apprehending impaired drivers, and helping people change tires.”