Administration approves Ohio request for major disaster declaration

CINCINNATI – U.S. Senators Rob Portman (R-OH) and Sherrod Brown (D-OH) on Tuesday applauded the Administration’s swift approval of Governor Mike DeWine’s request for a major disaster declaration for Ohio in response to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

This will open a new funding resource and authorities through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help the state respond, stated a joint release from the senators.

The president approved Public Assistance funds for the state. Gov. DeWine’s request for Individual Assistance, including FEMA’s Crisis Counseling Program and Disaster Unemployment Assistance, remains under review.

“We appreciate the Administration’s quick approval of Governor DeWine’s request for a major disaster declaration. This pandemic has created significant and unprecedented challenges and local governments do not have the capacity to sufficiently respond to this major disaster. Therefore, this additional Federal assistance is necessary to supplement response and recovery efforts,” said the senators.

On Monday Portman and Brown, along with the entire Ohio delegation in the House of Representatives, sent a letter urging President Trump to act swiftly on Gov. DeWine’s request for approval of a major disaster declaration for the state of Ohio in response to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.